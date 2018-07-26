Vard to build a cruise ships for NOK 5 billion

Vard has entered into a binding agreement for the construction of two cruise ships for Viking Cruises. The contract is worth NOK 5 billion.

The agreement with Viking Cruises also contains an option for two more ships, wrote Sunnmørsposten newspaper.The Intension Agreement became known in April, but has now been made binding.

The ships will be designed by Vard Design in Ålesund and delivered from one of the company’s Norwegian shipyards in the second quarter of 2021 and 2022.

The hulls are planned to be built in Romania.

The company has already ordered a number of ships from the Italian shipyard, Fincantieri, which is the largest owner in Vard. Finansavisen newspaper wrote in the spring that shipowner and chairman, Torstein Hagen of Viking Cruises has placed orders for six new ships – in addition to eight ships ordered earlier. Four of these have already been delivered.

