Vipps to launch a new app for children

With a lower age limit of seven, Vipps will launch a separate payment application for children next year.

The app will be a simpler version of “adult-vipps”, and will enable children to, for example, receive birthday and gift money from their parents, writes the Nettavisen.

The app is to be used in controlled situations, such as those like Router, NSB and Norway Cup. Friend payments will not be applicable. Vipps acknowledges that the minimum age limit will be seven years.

The consumer area is informed about the plans and states that the app is within the limits of the law.

