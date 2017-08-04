Vipps users charged twice

An unknown number of users of the payment app Vipps was Friday affected by a bug which meant that they were charged multiple times for the same transaction.

– We have been notified that some customers have been exposed to an error that has doubled transactions, says Communications Consultant in DNB, Marit E. Giske, to E24.

Friday morning, DNB are working intensely to correct the specific error. Around 11 am, it is not yet known how the error occurred or how many Vipps users are affected.

Giske says that the bug fix that was implemented resulted in no more Vipps transmissions are being affected by the doubling error.

– We are working on bug fixes and have already taken steps that will not happen again. At the same time, we have recouped amounts, says Giske.

According to TV 2, Vipps is currently unavailable to customers.

