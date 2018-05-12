Volkswagen recalls cars in Norway

Volkswagen recalled 410,000 cars worldwide due to a security error.Norway is among the countries with affected customers, according to TV 2 news.

The channel referred to a press release that the company wrote about the German car manufacturer, who in the next few weeks will call back the Volkswagen Polo, Seat Ibiza, and Seat Arona cars, that are manufactured by the Volkswagen-owned Seat company.

The reason is a problem with the seat belts in these cars manufactured in 2018.

“We have great concerns and will make contact directly with customers as soon as we have found the scope of the problem.

The factory is waiting for approval of the technical solution and we can recall the cars as soon as we are clear with the factory,’’ said Anita Svanes, Communications Manager at Volkswagen and Harald A. Møller AS, to TV 2.

The channel doesn’t know how many cars in Norway are affected by the production error. According to Volkswagen, the seat belts at the rear of the car can loosen in “some situations when the center and the left seats are used at the same time”.

The company advised its customers not to use the middle seat before the error has been repaired.

