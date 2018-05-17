WANTED: 70,000 Employees

Statistics Norway (SSB) gives fresh report of vacant job positions across Norway, with newest indicators revealing that empty job positions increased 10,200 to a

total of 68,400 job slots available; as tallied first quarter, 2017 to 2018.

The oil industry saw largest increases in unfilled job positions. SSB tallied 1400 job vacancies in mining & extraction;, an increase of 1100 over 2017’s total.

The oil & gas industries report a total of 3400 open job positions, an increase of 700 empty positions as compared against same quarter, 2017.

Health care workers (in a variety of settings), Information technicians (IT) within all platforms and carpenters (all skill levels) are in high demand across Norway.

Norway’s employment rate averaged 68.38% from 1988 to 2018, reaching a high of 71.80% second quarter, 2008.

Norway’s unemployment rate @ post: 4.1%

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today