Wanted criminals receive financial support from Nav while evading punishment

According to the police, several thousand criminals receive Nav support while they are on the run from Norwegian authorities.

In the past five years, the number of wanted people in Norway has doubled, reported TV2. According to the police, there are presently 14,000 people evading criminal prosecution or sanction.

The police also say that thousands of these wanted people get support from Nav while they are on the run.

Egil Jørgen Brekke, Head of the Common Crime Unit in Oslo Police District, told TV2 that many reside abroad, and that they receive support from Nav while they are still wanted. That is, the Norwegian authorities finance the opportunity for criminals to evade those same Norwegian authorities.

The police themselves want the law changed, so that Nav has the authority to suspend payment to those convicted of crimes who are staying abroad.

Justice Minister, Per-Willy Amundsen of the Fremskrittspartiet (Frp) says this is an unacceptable situation that needs to be addressed.

‘We will work on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Act which allow administrative changes to stop these social security payments,’ said Amundsen.



Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today