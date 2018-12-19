Sanner wants Human Rights Service off his plate

Jan Tore Sanner (Conservatives) wants Human Rights Service (HRS) out of his budget. The Government wants that the disputed organisation to receive support over the justice budget instead of from the integration pot in the future. The musical chairs regarding the matter thus take another turn.

– The Ministry of Justice and Emergency Affairs is responsible for the Norwegian immigration policy. Our assessment is that it is more natural for Human Rights Service to receive support over their budget in the future, Knowledge and Integration Minister Jan Tore Sanner (Conservatives) informs the Norwegian Parliament.

– In the revised national budget for 2019, the Norwegian Government will, therefore, propose that the grant to Human Rights Service be transferred to the budget of the Ministry of Justice and Emergency Affairs, he continues.

The grant to Human Rights Service has created a lot of headaches for the Government this autumn. In the original proposal for state budget for 2019, support to the immigration-critical organisation was removed from the Ministry of Education’s budget. The Progress Party reacted strongly, and Minister of Finance, Siv Jensen, made it clear that the support would be reinstated in the national budget negotiations in the Norwegian Parliament.

In the Liberal party, there was resistance to securing funds for Human Rights Service, and according to the fiscal spokesperson for the Liberals, Abid Raja, the party’s parliamentary group was unanimously against a reversal. The support for HRS was the theme in connection with Liberal Leader Trine Skei Grande’s lashing out against Raja in a telephone conversation with Henrik Asheim (Conservatives) – that Raja himself overheard on speakerphone.

