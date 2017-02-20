Weapons trade at the highest since the Cold War

Over the past five years, the global arms trade has increased by 8.4%. This means we are back to the same level as during the Cold War, according to a new report.

According to the report by the Swedish Peace Research Institute SIPRI, the growing demand from the Middle East and Asia has led to the growth.

-We are concerned. Tensions have escalated in several places. It has led to a build-up, and when there are more guns, there is always the risk that they are used, said Aude Fleurant, Manager of SIPRI’s program for weapons and military spending.

The last time the arms flow was at the same level as it was in 2016, was in 1989, just before the Eastern Bloc and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

East and South Asia have accounted for 43% of global arms imports between 2012 and 2016, and the Middle East comes in second place with 29% of imports.

Total imports increased by 7.7% in Asia and 86% in the Middle East.

The biggest exporters are the United States with 33% and Russia with 23%.

