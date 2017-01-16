Widerøe increases fleet with up to 15 jets

Widerøe has signed a contract with the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer to purchase three jets and an option for delivery of another twelve aircrafts. The three new machines will be delivered next year.

Embraer E190-E2 has significantly lower emissions than current aircrafts in the same category. Widerøe currently operates a fleet of 41 Canadian produced aircrafts of the type Bombardier Dash 8 turbo propeller.

– The project to put in place this historic effort has been done voluntarily in Widerøe, where both employees and owners have contributed, says CEO Stein Nilsen.

In a press release the company has provided the contract will be signed for a positive outcome of the referendum on new collective agreements with both pilots and cabin crew.

Lower emissions and noise

The reason why the Norwegian company chose Embraer is that the supplier offers a family of aircraft models that fit Widerøes strategy and markets well. These give the company the opportunity to further develop the current routes and invest in new areas, it says.

The aircraft offers significantly lower CO2 emissions and less noise. Offering aircraft hopeful Widerøe to be an attractive subcontractor to other airlines who may be hiring smaller aircraft on certain routes.

Three versions

Embraer has produced the E-Jet since 2004 and is currently developing the successor to the E-jet family, E2. It comes with modern engines and materials technology, which will enable lower fuel consumption and more cost effective maintenance than its predecessor.

E2 will be delivered in three versions – E175-E2 with up to 90 seats, E190-E2 with up to 114 seats and E195-E2 with up to 138 seats.

Widerøe has signed a contract for delivery of three E190-E2 with 114 seats during 2018. The company has also secured an option for delivery of another twelve aircrafts.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today