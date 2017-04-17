The Wine Monopoly sold 1.077 litters per minute on Easter Saturday

When the Wine Monopoly (Vinmonopolet) for the first time in history was open on Easter Eve, the sales figures were far above an ordinary Saturday. Overall, 323,000 litres of beverages were sold.

The Wine Monopoly increased its sales volume by almost 30 percent compared to a normal Saturday, according to Dagens Næringsliv.

During the five hours of sales on Saturday, Norwegians bought 1.077 litres per minute.

Halvor Bing Lorentzen says that the Wine Monopoly sell around 250,000 litres of beverages on a regular Saturday. He states that overall sales for the last two weeks are not far above normal.

– It seems that sales have shifted a bit due to the extra sales day, according to Lorentzen.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today