World’s largest hybrid ferry built by Rolls-Royce

World’s largest hybrid ferry powered by Rolls-Royce engines – built in Bergen

Rolls-Royce has received an order for four diesel engines to be included in the propulsion system for Color Line’s new hybrid ferry. The engines are type B33: 45L, and will be manufactured in Bergen.

The new Color Line ferry is designed by Fosen, and is being built at the Ulstein wharf. From the summer season of 2019 it will be traversing the stretch between Sandefjord and Strømstad in Sweden.

The vessel will combine diesel and electric power, and the batteries will be charged from Color Line’s own power plants, or via generators on board. The ferry, which is 160 meters (175 yards) long, has capacity of 2000 passengers, and 500 cars.

The four engines from Rolls-Royce have a planned delivery date of March 2018. The contract also includes an option for engines for a possible second ferry.

‘The Norwegian shipbuilding industry has recently shown itself to be competitive in the international cruise and ferry market, and we are pleased to be involved in several of these exciting projects. Our Bergen engines have been sold to nine ships in this market segment during the past year, which is a sign that we have the right product at the right price’, said Kjell Harloff, Vice President of Engines at Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce launched its latest B33: 45 engine series at SMM in Hamburg in 2014. Since that time, more than 60 engines of this type have been delivered.

The orders have come from various types of vessel worldwide, from Norway, UK, Spain, Canada, China, Singapore, and New Zealand.

Up until now, it had only been rail motors. However, during Nor-Shipping in Oslo a few weeks ago, Rolls-Royce launched a larger V configuration of the engine to address a larger segment of the market for land and sea engines.

