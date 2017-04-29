Yet fewer users visit Nav

Since 2015, the number of visits to the Nav office in Horten have been reduced by 75%.

The Horten Department Manager, Terje Randem, said that they noticed a sharp change after they began encouraging people to use their digital services around two years ago.

‘Most people take to these solutions very easily. It is important that residents use digital services. Then we get more time to work with those people who need the most help’.

He said that most of their users are positive about doing things from home.

‘It’s the easiest way to make sure you get the correct answers quickly. It’s not that the Nav office is closed for those who need assistance.

But we want everybody who can use our digital solutions to do that.

This week, VG newspaper wrote about Nav supervisors who have to reject users without them receiving an agreement due to a new service plan. In Horten, the head of department seems to have made it possible for people to use digital services whenever possible.

‘Some people think it’s a bit odd that they have to call to book an appointment when they are already in a Nav office. The reason is that we want to treat all cases in the same way. It makes things easier and more efficient,’ said Randem.

He believes the possibilities that digital services open up benefit both Nav employees and users.

‘Then we can spend time on those who need it most. They meet a prepared advisor . Before, none of the parties involved, neither users,nor Nav employees were as well prepared as they might have been at planned appointments.

Egil Andreassen, head of the Elderly Department in Horten municipality, believes there are some people who don’t want to be addicted to using the internet to contact Nav.

‘Many older people are not digitally knowledgeable. It is important that you still have a physical offer for those people’.

Terje Randem thinks there is no reason to believe that the traditional office will disappear in the short term.

‘There are not many who seek us out, but we are there for anyone who needs us. We have not locked the door’.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today