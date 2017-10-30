Young people in Agder receiving money from Nav are in the top of the country

The number of young people between the ages of 18 and 30 who receive unemployment benefits increases in the Agder counties. In the rest of the country, the trend is the opposite.

“This is a social problem that worries us,” said Elisabeth Blørstad, county director of Nav Vest-Agder, to Fædrelandsvennen.

In Aust-Agder, 5.4 per cent of young people under the age of 30 receive unemployment benefits, and are in danger of suffocating in Norway. In West Agder the percentage is 4.4 per cent. It is second highest in the country. The national average is 3.4 per cent.

Many of the young people who receive unemployment benefit funds have previously fallen out of secondary education.

