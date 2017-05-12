The Government strengthens the efforts for young unemployed

The Government strengthens the efforts for young unemployed with NOK 32.5 million.

– While it is improvements in the labour market, it is necessary to keep up pressure to prevent youth exclusion, said Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Anniken Hauglie, in a press release on the proposed revised national budget.

– Young people throughout the country should get the help they need to complete education or get a job as quickly as possible, she says.

On January 1, 2017, the new youth initiative under the aegis of the Labour and Welfare Administration came into force. First out were the counties in southern and western Norway.

A total of NOK 30 million was allocated to the youth effort in the 2015 budget for follow-up and labour market measures.

Now the effort is stepped up elsewhere in the country. The Government proposes in the revised national budget that the youth effort is strengthened by another NOK 32.5 million for follow-up resources through NAV.

