Youth organizations want to drop the BSU scheme

Political youth organizations want to discontinue the BSU scheme

92 per cent of the population is positive towards the ‘House savings for young’ (BSU) scheme. The Young Liberals (Venstre) wants to terminate the scheme and are supported by other political youth organizations.

– BSU in practical terms works as a transfer from those who have little to those who have much, as it is primarily those who can afford to save a lot of money that can make use of the scheme, says head of the Young Liberals, Tord Hustveit, To VG.

According to a survey conducted by the Norwegian Housing Development Association (NBBL), 92 per cent of the population is positive to the BSU scheme in its existing form, according to the newspaper.

– It shows that the scheme is well-rooted in the population, including people other than the young ones, says CEO of NBBL,Thor Eek.

Frp leader, Siv Jensen, has agreed to raise the annual saving amount to NOK 25,000. That makes for a tax deduction of NOK 5,000 every year. BSU is restricted to people below 33 years old.

Partial support

Hustveit receives partial support from other political youth organizations.

– The current BSU scheme helps to strengthen the class divisions we already experience in today’s housing market. It benefits the rich young people who already have the opportunity to save money, says leader of Socialist Youth (SU), Andrea Sjøvoll.

AUF leader, Mani Hussaini, says that they are supporting the scheme, but is skeptical to the implementation.

