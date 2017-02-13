Over 0.25 million more airport passengers in 2016

There were 54.7 million airport passengers in 2016; an increase of 0.5 per cent compared to 2015. The increase took place in the first half of the year, while in the second half the number of passengers was stable.

The number of airport passengers on domestic and international flights increased by 0.5 and 0.4 per cent respectively from 2015 to 2016. In 2016, 8.5 million were transfer passengers, compared to 7.8 million in 2015, which corresponds to an increase of 9.3 per cent. The number of transit passengers increased by 2.1 per cent to 1.4 million in the same period.

More passengers on international flights at Oslo Gardermoen

The number of passengers on international flights at Oslo Gardermoen increased 5.8 per cent from 2015 to 2016, while the number of passengers on domestic flights increased 2.9 per cent.

There were a total of 3.4 million passengers at Oslo Gardermoen on international flights in the 4th quarter of 2016. This is 10.3 per cent or 320 000 passengers more than in the 4th quarter of 2015. Moss Rygge had a decrease of passengers on their international flights by 65.1 per cent or 242 000 due to the closure on 1 November.

Decrease in goods transport

A total of 163 000 tonnes of goods were transported at Norwegian airports in 2016, a decrease of 3 per cent compared to 2015.

A total of 44 200 tonnes of goods were transported at Norwegian airports in the 4th quarter of 2016. This is a decrease of 2 000 tonnes or 4 per cent compared to the same quarter of 2015. A total of 29 800 tonnes were transported to and from Norway, which is an increase of 1 per cent.

