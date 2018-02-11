100 – 800 NOK Fees for Oslo Commuters

ATM’s ARE COMING
Bane Nor will soon install its commuter parking ATMs at Oslo region train stations.
“We do this to ensure that those who need to park at the station actually get space.
We want to encourage people who have the opportunity to use other means of (commuting) to get to the station, ” – Kristin Pope of Bane Nor Eiendom (toNettavisen).
3800 FREE SLOTS GONE
Recently Bane Nor quoted removal of 1500 slots. An additional 2300+ free parking spaces will vanish at 17 new stations primarily in the Oslo region
Pope rejects that Bane Nor does this to earn money but admits Bane Nor will be more financially self sufficient long term.
Nettavisen reported late 2017 of proposed 500% increases within Bane Nor fee schedules.
AFFECTED STATIONS
Tangen, Nittedal, Frogner, Lindeberg, Spikkestad, Hokksund, Holmestrand, Sande, Skoppum, Stokke, Arna, Billingstad, Blommenholm, Hvalstad, Slependen, Vakås, Høn.
