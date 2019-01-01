108 fatalities on Norwegian roads in 2018

A total of 108 people lost their lives on Norwegian roads in 2018. This is two more than in 2017, but still much less than in the 1970s.

The preliminary figures show that 83 men and 25 women died in traffic in 2018. Six have lost their lives in December this year as opposed to twelve last year, figures from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration reveal.

“Although the trend is that it is increasingly safer on the Norwegian roads, this is about far more than numbers and statistics. Behind every accident is a tragedy that affects family, friends, colleagues and local communities,” says Road Director in the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, Terje Moe Gustavsen.

Trøndelag tops

Most fatalities in 2018 have occurred in Trøndelag (10), Telemark (9), Hordaland (8), Rogaland (8) and Hedmark (8). Vestfold (3) and Finnmark (2) had the fewest fatal road accidents.

“The causes of the fatal accidents are several and complex. We still see an over-representation of well-grown men driving too fast who perish in head-on and other types of collisions. More than half of all the fatalities are men over the age of 45,” Gustavsen continues.

61 of the traffic fatalities died in passenger cars, 15 on motorcycles or mopeds, 13 pedestrians and finally, 8 cyclists.

“Of course we are happy with record low figures. This is no pretext to relax. Every single accident is one too many!” Gustavsen exclaims.

The Road Director states that the Road Administration has done its best for increased traffic safety, but adds that road users must also do their part by keeping too the speed limit, driving according to conditions, applying the seat belt and staying intoxication free behind the wheel.

Worried despite decline

Norwegian roads have been the safest in Europe three years in a row, and it seems to stay so in 2018 as well. The number of fatalities in traffic has shown a positive trend ever since 1970. 560 perished on the roads then. If we take into account that the current traffic volume is 3.4 times higher, a total of 1,920 would have perished in Norwegian traffic if we remained at the same risk level as in 1970.

“We’ve been working purposefully for many years, both through campaigns, road controls, traffic training and better and newer roads. We will continue with that,” Gustavsen pledges.

Although the death toll has declined sharply, the Road Director is concerned that the reduction in both the number of accidents and the number of severely injured persons is not comparatively as large.

“We have set ambitious targets. The fight against traffic death and accidents continue unabated. Still, hundreds of people are killed or injured for life in Norwegian traffic. A Further diminishing does not come by itself,” the Road Director concludes.

Facts

108 lost their lives in traffic in 2018, that is two more than in 2017. These are the lowest figures for more than 75 years. In 1950, 133 people died in traffic accidents in Norway.

Among the fatalities in 2018, there were 83 men and 25 women

Over half of all who died last year were men aged 45 or more.

Only one of the fatalities was under the age of 15, while 17 people were between 16 and 24 years old.

Norwegian roads are [probably] still the safest in Europe – for the fourth consecutive year.

41 of the fatal accidents involved driving off the road, while 36 were head-on collisions.

Trøndelag saw ten fatalities, Telemark nine and eight died on the roads in both Rogaland and Hordaland.

