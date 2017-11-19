12 year old girl stabs a man at Sørlandssenteret

A man was stabbed by a 12 year old girl at the Sørland Center in Kristiansand on Saturday afternoon. The man is not seriously injured.

According to the police, the man did not need medical treatment at a hospital and therefore received first aid on the spot.

The man was stabbed inside the XXL store, according to police who informs Fædrelandsvennen. The police were notified of the incident at 18.18.

The man who was stabbed was a random customer at the shopping center, according to deputy leader Vigleik Fidje, he noticed that she had a knife.

He found it necessary to intervene and that is how he was stabbed, says Fidje to the newspaper.

The girl has been in the care of child welfare services and several employees from the institution was to have been with the girl when the stabbing occurred.

“She is now sent to child welfare service, where there will be an assessment of what is to happen to her,” says Operations Manager Per Kristian Klausen at the Agder police at Dagbladet.

This summer, a 15 year old girl stabbed a 17 year old girl and a 23 year old woman at Coop Obs at the same center. The 17-year-old died from her injuries, and the 15-year-old is charged with murder and attempted murder.

This girl was also in the care of the child welfare services and had escaped from an institution when the murder occurred.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today