Police investigate more than 120 child sexual assault cases in Tysfjord

more than 120 cases of sexual assault in Tysfjord, 11 filed already

Police in Nordland are investigating more than 120 cases of sexual assault in Tysfjord. In eleven of the cases, charges have been filed to court.

The Nordland police report the development in an update linked to the major case complex which was revealed i16n Tysfjord Municipality.

More than 80 suspects have been registered among those accused in the cases, which mainly concern girls who were aged between 7 and 16 years old when the sexual assaults were committed.

‘We believe that we will be filing charges in several cases in the autumn, but at this stage we can’t give more concrete information about the total number of cases,’ says police lawyer, Øyvind Rengård.

