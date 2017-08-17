13 killed in terrorist attack in Barcelona

13 people are killed and at least 50 are injured

The death toll is at present 13 people in the terrorist attack in Barcelona, the Catalan authorities confirms. One suspected terrorist is apprehended by the police.

– I strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Barcelona, Catalonia’s Minister of the Interior, Joaquim Forn, tweets.

He confirms that 13 people were killed and 50 injured when a van was driven into a group of people on the main street, Las Ramblas on Thursday.

The police have informed that one suspect has been apprehended after the attack. Another alleged perpetrator has been shot and killed by the police in the town of Sant Just Desvern according to the newspaper La Vanguardia. This has not officially been confirmed.

Spanish media reported after the attack that the two suspects had barricaded themselves in a restaurant and taken hostages. This was later refuted by the police.

Searched for suspects

After the attack, the police reported that they were searching for a total of two perpetrators. Armed police searched streets, shops and cafes.

One of the suspects after the terrorist attack is a young man of North African origin, according to ‘El Mundo’. According to ‘El Pais’, the police have reported that they have found a Spanish passport in the car that ran into the crowd. The North African is believed to be a Berber originating from Morocco with a legal stay in Spain.

The police reported that they were looking for a man who is 1.70 meters tall wearing a white shirt with blue stripes.

No indication of Norwegian victims

Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives) tweeted about the attack Thursday night:

– Innocents hit by meaningless terror in Barcelona. My thoughts go to all those who are affected, she writes.

Las Ramblas is an area where there are many tourists. The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at present has no indications that Norwegians are victims of the terrorist attack in Barcelona.

Press officer Ane Lunde in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the embassy is working hard to survey whether there are any Norwegians afflicted.

– We strongly encourage Norwegians who are in the area to report back home, says Lunde to NTB.

Heard people screaming

Barcelona is a very popular tourist city and a favourite destination for Norwegians. This makes it extra difficult for the Norwegian authorities to get an overview of the situation.

– It is demanding. The Embassy uses its contact points, such as local police and local authorities to obtain information, says Lunde.

Facts about the terrorist attack in Barcelona

Around 5 pm on Thursday a van drove into a group of people on Las Ramblas in Barcelona. Las Ramblas is the main street of the Catalonian capital

At 8.30 pm, the authorities in Catalonia confirm that 13 people are killed and at least 50 are injured.

At least one perpetrator ran away after the attack.

Later it was rumours that two armed men had entered a nearby restaurant and taken hostages. This was later refuted by the Catalan police, who said that no hostages have been taken.

The police have found another van which supposedly is associated with the terrorist attack. The car was found in the city of Vic, north of Barcelona.

The public broadcaster, RTVE, announced around 8 pm that a person has been arrested, suspected of committing the attack.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has no indication that any Norwegians have been victims of the terrorist attack.

