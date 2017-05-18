20 people are injured and one is reported dead in New York

20 people are injured and one is reported dead on Manhattan, New York City

20 people are injured and one is reported dead after a car has hit pedestrians on the sidewalk of Times Sqaure in the middle of New York.

A picture a witness has published on Twitter shows a car, apparently on two wheels, up against a lamp post, on the sidewalk between Broadway and 45th street. There is smoke coming from the car.

The driver of the car who has driven into the crowd at Times Square in New York has been arrested, NYPD says to BBC.

The Fire Department of New York reports that there are 20 injured

Police have cordoned off the area in Midtown of Manhattan; there are several people on the sidewalk who are assisted by health professionals. There are a lot of people out in the streets.

Throughout the area, sirens are heard, and there are many police cars and ambulances in the area.

AP reports that it probably is about driving while intoxicated

The driver is 26 years old. He has driven in intoxicated condition on previous occasions and will be tested for intoxication, says the NYPD to Associated Press (AP).

Television pictures from CBS New York News shows police officers who escort the driver and puts him in a police car. The driver is wearing a black T-shirt

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UD) says that they have not yet received any reports of Norwegians involved.

