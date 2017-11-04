Murder and 13 years of abuse

Man in court for murder and abuse of wife and daughter

A 43-year-old man is Tuesday to appear before the Oslo district court accused of having murdered his wife on a walkway using a knife at the Trosterud district of Oslo in June 2016. He is also accused of 13 years of abuse against his spouse and daughter.

The 43-year-old man is accused of stabbing the woman repeatedly in her throat and face using a knife. The woman bled to death.

The 35-year-old woman was stabbed on a walkway near the exit to Lindebergåsen from European route 6 on June 14, 2016. Several people witnessed the stabbings and the man was arrested at the scene. He then acknowledged culpability on the spot. The accused is a Norwegian citizen, originally from Afghanistan. The murdered woman was a Russian citizen.

Abuse

The man is also charged with maltreatment of his spouse and their daughter in the period from 2003 to 2016.

The accusation lists how the man should have committed violence and made threats, offensive statements and imposed limits on the movements of his wife.

On one occation he allegedly bought an airline ticket to Russia for her, drove her to the airport and stated he would kill her if she returned. According to the indictment, the man hit, held and shook her, took a strangle hold on her, held a knife against her throat, and checked where she was, who she was with, and denied her from visiting friends.

Trial

The indictment also includes maltreatment of a daughter. Among other things, she allegedly has been pushed, pinched and hit.

The trial starts in Oslo district court on Tuesday. It will last until November 15.

Neither the accused man nor the murder victim was known to the police before the murder, the Oslo police stated just after the murder took place last year.

