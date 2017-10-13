13,000 chickens were lost in a fire in Tolga

A total of 13,000 chickens burned in a farm fire in Tolga municipality in Hedmark late Wednesday night.

The inland police district reported at 22.50 a drunk man in the yard of the barn with the chickens. There was no danger of the fire spreading to other buildings and to a diesel tank close to the building.

40 minutes later, the police reported that it would not be possible to save some of the chickens from the barn that was still burning.

Avisa Labor’s right writes that no person has been injured and letting the building burn down completely did not add to the danger level. Firefighters will be on the spot throughout the night.

