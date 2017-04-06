14 arrested on cruise ship in Bodø

The Police Thursday arrested 14 of the crew of the former coastal steamer MS Nordstjernen (North Star) which was moored in Bodø.

The police took action against the ship Thursday morning after receiving information on possible offenses.

– We have arrested 14 people on suspicion of violating immigration laws, police attorney Charlotte Ringkjøb told Avisa Nordland.

She will according to NTB not elaborate on what the possible offenses are all about.

– The 14 are of different nationalities, and they are in for questioning. So we’ll have to wait what happens next, she says.

The ship is now owned by the company Vestland Marine, and came to Bodø from Tromsø on Wednesday. It is not reported that there were any passengers on board.

Hurtigruten states that they are not involved in the matter, except that they previously has hired both ship and crew.

– Hurtigruten does not own the ship today, and we do not have any lease agreement with the company per now. So this is entirely an issue between the Government and Vestland Marine, according to Communications Manager in Hurtigruten, Rune Thomas Ege.

– But Hurtigruten expects that all of our suppliers abide to laws and regulations and operates with Norwegian wage and working conditions, he adds.

The Bergen based shipping company Vestland Marine tells NRK that they will not comment on the matter at present.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today