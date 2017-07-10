14 cows hit by train in Sør-Trøndelag

A herd of 14 cows was hit by a train south of Berkåk in Rennebu in Sør-Trøndelag night before Monday.

– We had to kill four when we got up to the place tonight, but most died instantly, says Svein Erik Morseth in Rennebu’s wildlife committee in NRK.

The accident happened just south of Berkåk on the stretch between Ulsberg and Berkåk around 4 am on Monday. It was the newspaper OPP that first reported about the incident.

Not a pretty sight

– The sight that meets people when they come to the place is not pretty. It says a bit when a big train runs into a herd of cattle. This is a tragedy both for the person who drove the train and for the animal owner, says Morseth.

The 14 cows are spread over the stretch.

