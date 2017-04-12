14 people drownings so far in 2017

So far this year, 14 people died as a result of drowning in Norway. There are six fewer than in the first quarter of 2016.

Twelve men, one woman and one child have drowned in Norway during the first three months, according to figures from Rescue Company.

Five of the deaths connected to the usage of a boat. Three people drowned after falling into the sea from the pier.

Half of drowning accidents this year occurred in March. Five men killed aged 37-61 years, one woman in 25 years and a boy of six years.

Two that are included in these statistics, has the status of missing, presumed drowned, as search operations have failed.

Drowning happened in Telemark, Rogaland and Sogn & Fjordane, Oslo and Finnmark. Rogaland county is the one with the most drownings, three drownings in January and two in March.

– Many are trying the sea for the first time now in Easter. It is important to recall that the weather can be fickle, so it is important with warmth and good clothes, and that everyone on board uses the west.

If you fall in the water, the chances of survival many times greater if you use flotation vests, said communication manager Frode Pedersen in Redningsselskape.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today