15- and 13-years-old drove ninety kilometres in stolen car

Two boys aged 15 and 13 respectively were stopped by police in Trondheim Friday night after they had driven a stolen car around ninety kilometres from Kyrksæterøra.

The boys explained to the police that the car was open, and the keys were in the car which was parked outside a company.

– They have run away from home and were encountered in Trondheim by police around 11:30 pm. The parents had tried to find the boys after they disappeared and were able to locate them in Trondheim.

We then went to the place, and it is an ongoing mission right now, Head of Operations in Trøndelag Police, Astrid Metlid, told Dagbladet.

The illegal road trip ended in the borough of Heimdal, around ninety kilometres from the starting point.

– It is so far good so good. They’re a little young for what they were doing, Metlid says – adding that the matter is being followed up by the police. The Operations Manager also comes with a useful reminder to car owners:

– It’s not so bright to leave the car with the keys inside.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today