15-years-old was found dead in his bedroom – had taken synthetic drugs-10,000 times stronger than morphine

A 15-years-old boy from Oslo was on March 8th found dead in his room. The Police believe he had ingested the synthetic analgesic drug known as karfentanil.

The case is being investigated by police. The cause of death is thought to be poisoning.

– It was found a drug in his room which analysis proved to be karfentanil. We assume that the drug is ordered via the “dark net”, the Head of the Drugs Section of the Oslopolice, Stein Olav Bredli, said in a statement.

Karfentanil is an extremely potent opioid and lethal in very small doses and even by touch. The drug belongs to the group fentanyls and is estimated to be 10,000 times stronger than morphine.

Police say they are not familiar with the drug being found in Norway before, and have no basis for saying that the drug is in circulation in the market.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today