151 sex crime cases registered by police in Tysfjord

The police have revealed that of the 151 sexual assault cases registered in Tysfjorden complex, 43 are rape cases, while 40 deal with sexual intercourse with children under 14 years of age.

Many of the cases include gross sexual assault – including rapes of children, said a spokesperson for Nordland police district.

Of the 43 rape cases, most concern gross sexual assault against children and adults. In the 40 cases dealing with sexual intercourse with children under 14 years of age, there is talk of gross sexual assault which, according to today’s legislation, is considered rape.

The police state that a total of 82 victims, and 92 suspects have been registered. Nearly 70% of victims, and suspects, belong to the Lule Sami community in Tysfjord.

Through the interrogation of the people involved, it also appears that many are members of the Lithuanian church congregation – both among those belonging to the church, and others.

The investigation has shown that 58% of the assaults occurred on the western side of Tysfjorden, while 42% have occurred on the eastern side of the Tysfjord.

