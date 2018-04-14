16 year old sentenced to jail for sex abuse against three girls

A 16 year old boy has been sentenced to five years imprisonment,four of them conditional, for sexual assault against three underage girls aged 12, 14 and 15 years old.

In the district court the accused admitted to what he had been accused of, and thus didn’t appeal the verdict, wrote Dagbladet newspaper.

“He wants to finish the case and get on with life,” said the boy’s defence lawyer.

The 16 year old was the boyfriend of the oldest girl for ten months. Police investigation shows that the couple had sexual intercourse several times a week, and according to the girl, half of the times were not voluntary.

It was this girl’s mother who contacted the police and reported the relationship.

The accused was also found guilty of having abused a two years younger girl in school time. At first, the two had kissed, but when the boy wanted to do something more, the girl refused. The school notified the police about this.

Who made inquiries among the students about an assault.The relationship was described as sexually offensive.

The boy was also reported to have raped a 12 year old girl after they made contact on Snapchat. The boys defence team said that the girl had explained that the sexual activity was voluntary.

The boy has to pay the girls compensation of 200,000, 90,000 and 60,000 kroner, respectively.

