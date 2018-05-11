More than 1,600 people forced to leave Norway this year

During the first four months of the year, 1,619 foreigners were sent out of Norway by force. About one third of them were punished for offenses in Norway.

This is a 15 percent decline in comparison with the same period last year, say police immigration unit (PU).

The deported immigrants were sent to 95 different countries: Italy received 139 people, Poland 113, Russia 103, but Sweden tops the list with 150 people.

Of the 1,619 deportees, 1,218 were removed or expelled. 242 people were former asylum seekers with a final rejection, while 159 people were sent away because they have already applied for asylum in another European country and have thus been subject to the Dublin regulations.

“So far this year, 581 persons with penal sanctions have been deported. This constitutes approximately 36 percent of the total number of passengers transported,” said Daniel Drageset, communications adviser at PU in a press release.

So far this year, 16 percent of those deported with criminal proceedings come from Poland, 13 percent from Romania and 11 percent from Lithuania, according to PU’s numbers.

