17 years of imprisonment for abusing a baby to death

A 30 years old man sentenced to 17 years in prison for having abused his ten weeks old son to death. The mother (32) acquitted.

The verdict fell in Oslo District Court on Wednesday.

The abuse allegedly took place repeatedly over several weeks at their home in Oslo. The boy was brought to Akershus University Hospital in December 17th of 2014, and he died three days later.

The boy had suffered from multiple rib fractures, retinal detachment, fractured skull and multiple hemorrhages in the brain.

Both parents denied guilt during the trial in December.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today