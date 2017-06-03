17-years-old with explosive charge still in custody

17-years-old Chechnyan caught with explosive charge remains in custody

The 17-years-old man, who is accused of involvement with explosives in the Grønland district of Oslo, has to endure custody for two more weeks.

According to Aftenposten, Oslo District Court believes that the Russian youth’s credibility is weakened due to recent information about his relationship to Islam. The District Court also believes that there is danger of flight and recurrence.

This is the fourth time the prison detention of the 17-year-old is extended since he was detained the first time on April 10th. Presently, the police are allowed to hold the boy in detention until 16 June.

– He does not acknowledge guilt. Regarding his relationship with religion, he has explained where he stands, lawyer Javeed Hussain Shah tells NTB.

Chechnyan mercenaries

An extended area of the Grønland district in Oslo was blocked off after the discovery of an explosive device near the Vaterland Bridge late in the evening of April 8th. The 17-years-old was arrested. He is accused of illegal dealings with explosive material

In the detention ruling of April 24, the court agreed with the police that the allegations against the 17-years-old were strengthened since the first detention two weeks earlier. This time around, the court also believes that the allegations against the man are further strengthened.

The Asylum seeker moved to Oslo last autumn after having come to Vadsø at the age of ten.

In Vadsø he was noted as martial arts competitor. He was active in the same club as two other Chechnyan’s who in 2014 traveled to Syria to be become foreign fighters for ISIS. Aftenposten informs that the 17-year-old knew both of them.

According to the newspaper, things he said about this caused the community to react and send concern notes to the Police Security organization (PST) and the child care authorities.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today