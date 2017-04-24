17-years-old with explosive charge imprisoned for two more weeks

The terror charged 17-years-old who was arrested carrying a box of explosive material on Grønland in Oslo before Easter, is detained for two more weeks.

The 17-years-old also has letter and visit control and a media ban during this period, NRK writes.

The charged youth takes time to consider if he will accept the detainment. Defender Aase Karine Sigmond tells NRK that her client still denies the charge and that he has not intended to hurt anyone. PST says the suspicion against the 17-years-old is strengthened.

On Saturday, April 8th, a large area of Grønland was cordoned of after the discovery of a bomb-like object near the Vaterland Bridge. At the same time, a 17-years-old Russian citizen was arrested.

He has been in custody since the incident, alleged for violation of a section under the terrorist provisions of the Criminal Code. The Special Branch (PST) could initially not ask for more than two weeks in custody because the victim is under 18 years old.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today