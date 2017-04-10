17-years-old jailed for two weeks on explosives charge

The 17-years-old, who was arrested carrying explosives in Oslo Saturday night, is in the Oslo District Court remanded for two weeks.

Several police sources said to NRK that the object that the teenager was in possession of, consisted of lighter fluid and splinters.

The Police Security Service (PST) had requested closed doors in the interest of the investigation, and armed police, some with submachine guns, kept watch during the remand hearing.

His lawyer, Aase Karine Sigmond, says his client opposed incarceration. PST could not ask for more than two weeks as he is a minor.

