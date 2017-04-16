17-years-old rejects Islamist contact

The terror accused 17-years-old who was found with an explosive charge in Grønland in Oslo denies that he planned to hurt anyone.

The 17-years-old has been interrogated by the police on Saturday. He denies guilt and that he has had contact with extreme Islamists, NRK reported.

The Police Security Service (PST) will not comment on the interview, but says that it is being conducted several interrogations with various people during the Easter.

Saturday a week ago a major area of Grønland in Oslo was cordoned off after the discovery of a bomb-like object by the Vaterland Bridge. At the same time a 17-years-old Russian citizen was arrested.

The PST has described the object to be a container containing lighter gas and nails. Defender for the accused, Aase Karine Sigmond, has stated that it is not nails, but pieces of wire. The Defence Attorney calls it as being a prank, while PST has charged the youngster for attempted terrorism.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today