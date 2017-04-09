17-years-old Russian citizen indicted after the discovery of a homemade bomb in Oslo

A 17-year-old Russian citizen is accused of illegal handling of with explosive materials after a bomb-like object was found in Oslo .

The Secret Service (PST) held a press conference on the matter on Sunday afternoon.

– It is unclear whether 17-year-old had intentions to carry out a terrorist attack, Head of the PST, Benedicte Bjørnland, stated.

PST informs that the object seems to have been a primitive explosive charge with limited damage potential.

It is unclear whether more people are involved.

The PST boss points out that it is likely that the attacks in several European countries in recent months will create waves, leading to copy cat attempts.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today