172 drivers lost their driver’s license in western Norway this summer

Never before has the Norwegian Transport Police (UP) in Western Norway caught so many for traffic offenses in one summer. 172 lost their driver’s license during June and July.

UP West has increased the crew this summer. A report that the traffic police (UP) have compiled for June and July shows that 2,952 drivers were caught for violations, of which 172 lost their driver’s license, according to Bergens Tidende.

Meanwhile, 81 motorists been caught for drink driving. More than 600 have been reacted to for other illegal behavior behind the wheel, mostly for mobile use.

The high figures are, among other things, the result of increased number of crew on the roads. Relatively speaking, there is a decline in the numbers, says District Manager in UP West, Terje Oksnes.

