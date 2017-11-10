177 kr in tolls on poor quality air days in Oslo

Toll fare for diesel vehicles during peak hours (rush hours) can be as high as 177 kr on days where air quality is at its worst in Oslo.

The new rise in tariffs will be further tripled when the concentration of hazardous NO2 in Oslo air has reached a certain level, NRK states.

The triple fare will also apply to cars that hardly or do not pollute, something that the Right political party is skeptical about.

Petrol cars and rechargeable hybrids must pay 132 kr for each pass. Those who drive diesel vehicles must pay 147 kr outside of peak/rush hours. During peak/rush hours the price increases to 162 and 177 kr, respectively.

– In practice, petrol cars do not release NOx. They also do not contribute to poor local air quality. These cars should therefore escape the extra high toll fares on days of high air pollution, says Right group leader for the city council, Eirik Lae Solberg.

Only formalities remain before Oslo and Akershus will be able to introduce the new tariffs.

