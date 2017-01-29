18-year-old loses his license after just 14 days

An 18 year old man, who was caught speeding at 161km (100 miles) per hour in Trondheim, was left a pedestrian after only 14 days as a driver. He also faces imprisonment.

The 18-year-old was one of three young men who lost their driving licenses when Mobile Police set up a check-point at Kroppanbrua on Friday night, reported Adresseavisen.

Operations manager, Bernt Tiller, of Trøndelag Police, said that the measurement of 161 km (100) per hour was the worst of the night’s action.

‘The speed here was outrageous. There are sometimes very slippery roads in Trøndelag now. Such drivers do not belong on the road to do, said Tiller.

The speed was much higher than the limit set for deeming a prison sentence appropriate, so it may end with a stay in prison for the 18-year-old.

The second driving license was revoked when a driver was measured at 117km (72 miles) per hour, while a third young man got so many points against his licence that he exceeded the quota and had to quit driving until further notice.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today