18 year-old out of life threatening danger after stabbing on open street

A young man who was critically injured after being stabbed several times in Grønland in Oslo on Tuesday night is out of danger. Two teenagers have been arrested.

The police received notification of the incident at 19.03. The stabbing occurred at the end of Motzfeldts gate, just by Grønlands torg. The man, who is 18 years old, was critically injured and was taken to Ullevål Hospitalfor treatment.

‘’He is now out of danger,’’ said the watch officer at the prison guard in Oslo, Arne Kaspersen, to NTB news at around midnight.

The police do not want to say anything about where on the body or how many times the 18 year-old was stabbed, beyond that it was several times. Just before 20.00, the police reported that two people had been arrested, a 17 and 19 years old, respectively, described as “very well known by the police from before”.

‘’There are two perpetrators in prison here now. They are not questioned, it will probably happen on Wednesday. We have spoken to quite a few

witnesses, and it continues tomorrow if there is anyone who wants to say anything’’ said Kaspersen, who added that the police have so far not had any theories about the motive behind the violence.

The police worked in the evening until around 23.00, securing technical aspects at the scene and questioning witnesses there.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today