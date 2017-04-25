18 years of imprisonment for the murder of Galina Sandeva

A 26 years old man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for the murder of Galina Sandeva in Oslo in December 2015.

The 26 years old from Hamar is sentenced to 18 years in prison for the murder of Galina Sandeva from Bulgaria. The verdict happened in Oslo district court on Tuesday afternoon.

28 years old Sandeva, a prostitute, was killed on December 16th, 2015 in Oslo. She was found in her own car at Bispekaia the following day.

He has been arrested just three weeks after the murder, the 26 years old man admitted to killing the Bulgarian woman, but denied a sentence of punishment. He claims he defended himself when she attacked.

According to the appeals decision, the 26 years old man has stabbed Sandeva at least 30 times in the upper body and in the throat so that vital internal organs were injured. “She died in a short period of bleeding,” it’s called.

