184 children in Norway must live at secret locations

The police criminal prosecution service report for 2017 showed that the number of reports related to violence had increased, as had growth in the area of ill-treatment in close relationships. 184 children are living at secret locations.

Vårt Land newspaper wrote that the report showed an increase in reported abuse in close relationships, which had increased by 8.1% from 2016 to 2017 ,

a rise of 279 cases.

‘We believe the increase is due to the detection of previously unseen numbers, and this is a desirable development. Everyone has the right to protection against violence and abuse in their own homes, and in order to help the victims it is important that these conditions be reported,’ said Director, Odd Reidar Humlegård of the Police Directorate.

Several were so grossly maltreated that they must have the strongest level of protection in society: ‘Code 6’, which means a ‘strictly confidential address’.

Only authorised persons in the Tax Directorate have access to the address. In total,there are 444 people (of whom 184 are children) living under such conditions.

