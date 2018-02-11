188 youth politicians behind calls concerning alcohol and ‘party culture’

188 youth politicians demanded in the call that ‘The ceiling is elevated’ so that all parties agree to raise awareness about alcohol, party culture, and sexual harassment.

In the call, published in Aftenposten newspaper, youth demand equal treatment,equal rights, and respect, even when parties are closed.

They demanded zero tolerance for sexual harassment and abuse of power, increased awareness of alcohol abuse, and party culture among all parties. That all warnings about sexual harassment and abuse of power must be taken seriously, and followed up by the leadership of both the youth party, and the main political party. That it should be safe to give notice of unwanted episodes, and that all youth parties should have guidelines for dealing with sexual harassment.

Together with the call, they also published ten anonymous stories about abuse of power, sexual harassment, and alcohol-related events in politics.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today