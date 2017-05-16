19-year-old found dead in Sweden – three men charged

A 19-year-old woman was found dead in a lake after a major search in Norrland, Sweden. The police are now considering whether three arrested men should be charged.

“It is with the deepest pain and sorrow that we can reveal that we have found Tova Moberg deceased,” said police press spokesman Christer Nordström in the Mitt region at a press conference in Hudiksvall on Tuesday.

The body of 19-year-old Moberg was found late on Monday night in a lake. According to state prosecutor Ulf Back, the dead woman had signs of extreme violence on her body, and the police suspect that the woman was killed.

The case has now been transferred to the state prosecutor in Gävle, where it will be decided whether the charge against the three young men will be expanded.

The three, all of which are in the 20’s, were brought in for questioning night to Monday after eye witnesses had observed them in a boat on a lake south of Hudiksvall in Hälsingland. They had been behaving suspiciously.

In connection with the hearings, the police decided to charge them with abduction.

At the same time, the young woman was reported missing by her parents. Moberg was last seen night to Sunday.

The police have not wanted to disclose what connection there is between the three young men and the woman who is now found dead.

The search campaign was aimed at the lake on Monday night and a farm by the lake, and late in the evening they found the dead person now identified as Tova Moberg. According to Aftonbladet, the 19-year-old has a link to the farm via a friend who lives at the address.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

