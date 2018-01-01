19 year old Norwegian reported a rape in Aalborg

A 19 year old Norwegian woman reported a rape at the port of Aalborg in Denmark on New Year’s Eve.

The woman was found partially dressed in the port of Aalborg.

At 02.55, she reported the rape. The woman was sent for forensic examination, while the police are looking for the perpetrator.

Nordjyllands police said they have called dog patrols from several cities to help find the perpetrator, but that they had made no arrest on Monday morning.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today