19-year-old pleads guilty for murder at refugee center

A 19 year old from Eritrea pleaded guilty for the murder of his 17 year old girlfriend at a refugee center in Nordmøre district court.

The 17-year-old Eritrean girl was stabbed and died of the injuries on the evening of 19 November 2015. The murder happened at Sunndal refugee center, where the girl lived.

The defendant, who wa 18 years old at the time, ran from the scene after the stabbing. He did not stay at the refugee center, but was arrested not long after, and admitted that he had killed the girl during the first police interrogations .

The 19-year-old is charged with premeditated murder and pleaded guilty on the charges in Nordmøre district court when the proceedings began Monday. He are remembering much more now than in the previous interrogation, and he explained in detail about what happened, according to NRK.

The defendant’s lawyer Jørgen Riple, said to NTB that they believe that the murder was not premeditated and therefore request that the 19-year-old sentenced for manslaughter.

– We will therefore argue the length of a sanction, says Riple.

17-year-old was stabbed 36 times on different parts with at the body with a knife. She died of the injuries shortly afterwards.

The case is expected to be completed on Wednesday.

