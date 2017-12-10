20-30 youngsters involved in a fight at Oslo S

Over 100 youth gathered around the commotion of the fight at Oslo Central Station on Saturday night. The police have not been notified of any serious injuries.

The police were dispatched to the central station around 21 o’clock on Saturday night.

– “When we arrived, they ran all directions. We do not have an overview, but we are in control of some of those who are very aggressive. There were 20-30 people who fought, with about 100 young people present,” said the operating director of the Oslo police to VG.

– “Those fighting were using belts as weapons in the fight, but we have not received word that anyone was seriously injured yet. We are still working on getting a complete overview,” he told the newspaper.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today