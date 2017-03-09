20 years old accused of assaulting nearly 50 girls

A 20 years old man from Hedmarken is accused of sexual assault against a wide range of girls. Some of them right down to the age of eleven.

The young man was arrested and charged in March last year, but since then the number of victims has increased from around 25 to almost double.

20 years old man is now charged with sexual abuse of nearly 50 girls under 16. Nine of girls aged 13 to 15 years, he is accused of having abused them physically, NRK reported.

The defendant himself was only 16 years old when some of the atrocities he is accused of, happened. Most of the physical abuse has taken place on his itinerary while some have occurred elsewhere in the country. The abuse stretching over the period 2013 to 2016.

Most charges concern however about the assault on social media where police said that he has cheated and threatened the girls to send nude pictures of themselves, and the pictures they have taken of themselves in sexual situations.

Police started investigation of 20 years old man when a family in Ålesund Reviewed him for threatening behavior towards their daughter in autumn 2015.

The trial of the man starts on April 18th in Hedmarken District Court and will continue until 26th of May.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today